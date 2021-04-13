Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Ultra Clean worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

