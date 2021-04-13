Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Huazhu Group worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 332.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 557,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 428,316 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 705,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after buying an additional 412,816 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,137,000 after buying an additional 289,570 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,898,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HTHT opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

