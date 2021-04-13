Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Newmark Group worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 393,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

NMRK opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.