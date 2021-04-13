Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,023 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 705,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of United Natural Foods worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 93.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,290 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.