Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,777 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.69% of Chart Industries worth $29,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $143.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

