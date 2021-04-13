Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTOUF stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

