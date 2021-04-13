ChartEx (CHART) Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $147,215.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00257511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00691936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,198.14 or 0.99946028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.46 or 0.00867375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

