ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CTACU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 20th

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CTACU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 20th. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTACU opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Get ChaSerg Technology Acquisition alerts:

About ChaSerg Technology Acquisition

There is no company description available for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChaSerg Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.