ChatCoin (CHAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $425,034.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $425,034.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,304.57 or 0.99860321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00125817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001189 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

