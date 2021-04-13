Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHK. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. 7,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,490. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

