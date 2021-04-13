Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 55,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.