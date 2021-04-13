Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.8% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.97. 147,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,197,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.