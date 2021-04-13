Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $83,788,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $101.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

