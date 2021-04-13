Chevron’s (CVX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $117.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,197,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.23. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

