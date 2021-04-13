Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chicago Rivet & Machine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.