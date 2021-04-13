Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Down 70.0% in March

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

