Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $48.00. The stock traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 98789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

CSSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a market cap of $508.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

