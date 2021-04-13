Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $686,107.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00007746 BTC on major exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $155.20 million and approximately $686,107.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00055710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00085806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00640492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039238 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.