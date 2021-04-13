China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) Short Interest Update

China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 858.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of CHCC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,046. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. China Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

China Chemical Company Profile

China Chemical Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of organic chemical materials primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers maleic anhydride (MAH), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of unsaturated polyester and polyurethane resins; phthalic anhydride (PA), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of PVC for packaging, films, magnetic tapes, tires, pipes, hoses, containers, and other everyday products; and byproducts of MAH and PA.

