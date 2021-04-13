China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Down 80.5% in March

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CCRC opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for transportation, e-commerce, banks and insurance, and telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based and online-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

