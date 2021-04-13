China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) Short Interest Update

China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CHGS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. China Gengsheng Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
China Gengsheng Minerals Company Profile
Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for China Gengsheng Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gengsheng Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.