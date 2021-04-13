China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) Short Interest Update

China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CHGS opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. China Gengsheng Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

China Gengsheng Minerals Company Profile

China GengSheng Minerals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of mineral-based, heat-resistant industrial material products. It operates in four segments: Refractories, Industrial Ceramics, Fracture Proppants, and Fine Precision Abrasives. The Refractories segment offers castable, coating, and dry mix materials; low-cement and non-cement castables; and pre-cast roofs that are used as linings and key components in various industrial furnaces, such as steel production furnaces, ladles, vessels, and other high-temperature processing machines that operate at high temperatures.

