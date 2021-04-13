China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) Short Interest Up 3,974.7% in March

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 370,800 shares, a growth of 3,974.7% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,078,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHNC stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. China Infrastructure Construction has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About China Infrastructure Construction

China Infrastructure Construction Corp. offers concierge medicine through its membership-based model in the Houston Metro area, Texas. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

