China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Up 1,114.6% in March

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 1,114.6% from the March 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CPHI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. 501,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,842. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a market cap of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of China Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

