China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, a growth of 891.2% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CSUAY stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.18. 25,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,545. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

About China Shenhua Energy

