China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 441,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CXDC opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. China XD Plastics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

