China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 441,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CXDC opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. China XD Plastics has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.
China XD Plastics Company Profile
