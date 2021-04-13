Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.96

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and traded as high as $13.40. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 362 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $29.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

