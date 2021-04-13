Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,800.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,543.68.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,539.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $728.00 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,440.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,379.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,952,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

