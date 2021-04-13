Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Short Interest Update

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CHOOF remained flat at $$0.10 on Tuesday. 217,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,489. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. Choom has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Choom Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of cannabis. As of June 30, 2020, the company operates two medical and two coaching clinics under the name Concord Medical Centre; and 13 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc in November 2017.

