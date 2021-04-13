Christopher Ross Anderson Purchases 64,500 Shares of Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Stock

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM) Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$17,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 339,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,627.20.

Shares of CVE:ALM traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.31. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824. Alliance Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.44.

About Alliance Mining

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising four non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

