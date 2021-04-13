Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $149.66 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $149.66 million and $73.02 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00054442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.64 or 0.00621315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00032957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00038216 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.