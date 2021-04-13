CIBC Begins Coverage on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Investment analysts at CIBC began coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 472,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,019. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.04 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,360,000 after buying an additional 265,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.