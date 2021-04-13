CIBC Boosts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to $11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF remained flat at $$7.21 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

