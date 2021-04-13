CIBC Increases Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.22.
Western Forest Products stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.06. 754,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,931. The stock has a market cap of C$772.98 million and a PE ratio of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.29.
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.