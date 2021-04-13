CIBC Increases Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.22.

Western Forest Products stock traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.06. 754,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,931. The stock has a market cap of C$772.98 million and a PE ratio of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.29.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

