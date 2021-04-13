CIBC Raises Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $3.00

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.30% from the stock’s current price.

CFXTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CFXTF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 6,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

