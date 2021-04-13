Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $918,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $245.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $248.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $22,847,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,658,430. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

