Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.84

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.84 and traded as high as C$13.59. Cineplex shares last traded at C$12.87, with a volume of 1,209,475 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.36.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.84. The company has a market cap of C$815.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The business had revenue of C$52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

