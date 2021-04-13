Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Plans $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Cintas has increased its dividend payment by 116.7% over the last three years.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.48. 257,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.67 and its 200 day moving average is $342.88. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.