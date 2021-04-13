CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $189.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.70 million and the highest is $190.00 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $192.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $811.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $873.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other CIRCOR International news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $697.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

