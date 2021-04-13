Citadel (CTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167,570.03

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $167,570.03 and approximately $5.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

