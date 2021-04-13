Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Down 5.8%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.45 and last traded at $90.45. 2,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 217,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $907.24 million, a P/E ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Citi Trends by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.