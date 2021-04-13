Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $185,657.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

