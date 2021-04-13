City Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

City has raised its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect City to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Get City alerts:

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.67. City has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $88.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.