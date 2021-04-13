Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $33,575.40 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $33,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,227 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $163,222.92.

On Monday, April 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,569 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $71,641.92.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $167,896.30.

On Monday, March 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $188,868.87.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $215,478.03.

NYSE CVEO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $133.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

CVEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

