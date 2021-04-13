Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Clean TeQ stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Clean TeQ has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Get Clean TeQ alerts:

About Clean TeQ

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Clean TeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean TeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.