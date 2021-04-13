ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $38.74.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.
See Also: Quiet Period Expirations
