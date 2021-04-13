ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

Get ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.48% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.