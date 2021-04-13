Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.59.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 144.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.2% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 309,150 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.