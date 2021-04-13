Clever DeFi (CLVA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $307,542.00

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $11.77 or 0.00018553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $7.49 million and $307,542.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00258071 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.53 or 0.00673851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,472.35 or 1.00042341 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.68 or 0.00869538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

