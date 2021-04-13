CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Up 4.5% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $3,116.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,618,182 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

