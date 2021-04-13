Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 10.5%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.40 and last traded at $77.04. 278,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,309,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.53 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.54.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 788,620 shares of company stock worth $61,598,563. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.