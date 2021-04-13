Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.
GLV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 45,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,478. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.41.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.